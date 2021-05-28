Woman balances bag of groceries on her head while waiting at train station in Singapore

This is the amusing moment a woman balanced a bag of groceries on her head while waiting at a train station.

The woman stood on the platform with the heavy cloth bag while waiting for the train to arrive in Singapore on January 30.

Onlooker Isaac Cue said the woman did not appeared to be bothered by the heavy bag at all suggesting she had done this many times before.

He said: ‘She casually carried the bag on her head.

She must have been doing this all the time.

She has a great balancing skill and you don’t see this everyday in our country.’