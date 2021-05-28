This Day in History: John F. Kennedy Is Born (Saturday, May 29th)

This Day in History: , John F.

Kennedy Is Born.

May 29, 1917.

The future U.S. President was born in Brookline, MA.

At the time of his birth, the Kennedys were already a prominent and politically active American family.

As a young man, Kennedy attended Harvard University, graduating with honors with a degree in international relations.

His political career began in 1952, when he was elected to the House of Representatives.

Kennedy served as a U.S. senator for seven years before running for president in 1960.

Kennedy's platform of social policies and anti-communism, combined with his charisma, paved a way to the White House.

He was the youngest U.S. president ever elected.

Kennedy's life and administration was tragically cut short by his assassination in 1963.

He was 46 years old