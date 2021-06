NYC Council Passes Bill Increasing Monthly Vouchers For Homeless Individuals, But Mayor Hints He Might Not Sign

The New York City Council is taking a dramatic step to help homeless families find permanent homes.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says the measure is on the right track but hints he might not sign the bill.

Homeless advocates think that's because he's got yet another issue with Gov.

Andrew Cuomo; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer explains.