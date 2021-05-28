Grammy Award Winner Mary J. Blige Lands Spot On Apollo Theater Walk Of Fame

Grammy Award winner Mary J.
Blige has landed a spot on the Apollo Theater Walk of Fame; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.
There was some "real love" as the nine-time GRAMMY Award winner was inducted into the Apollo Theater Walk of Fame on Friday. CBS2's..
There was some "real love" for nine-time Grammy winner Mary J. Blige as she was inducted into the Apollo Walk of Fame Friday.