Wake Up Weather

16 WAPT meteorologist Christopher Pipkin has the forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.

Well, I've got that Memorial Dayweekend forecast for you.

We're gonnabe into this lower eighties.

Less humidtoo.

So it's kind of feel nice andcomfortable out there coming in fromMemorial Day, getting into those mideighties, staying dry though with thatprecipitation not in the forecast atall until we get to Wednesday andtemperatures start to increase intothose mid eighties.

It's not gonna be atotal washout.

We're gonna stay intothose mid 80s and comfortable and moreseasonable for this time of year.

Yeah.Mhm.