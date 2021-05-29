Air India flight returns midway after bat is found on board | Oneindia News

An unexpected passenger hitched a ride on an Air India plane.
The Air India flight which had taken off from Delhi airport early on Thursday returned after the pilot reported presence of bat to Air Traffic Control.
#AirIndia #Bats #Newark
An unexpected passenger hitched a ride on an Air India plane.
The Air India flight which had taken off from Delhi airport early on Thursday returned after the pilot reported presence of bat to Air Traffic Control.
#AirIndia #Bats #Newark
DGCA officials said fumigation was carried out and bat carcass was retrieved from the aircraft.
In a bizarre incident, a US-bound Air India flight reported an issue of the presence of a bat in the business class area on..