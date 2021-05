Vegas Golden Knights fans react to Game 7 win

The Vegas Golden Knights beat the Minnesota Wild on Friday to progress to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

5 P-M IN COLORADO.TONIGHT... A MASSIVE ANDDOMINATING WIN...FANS..

LOVING EVERY SECONDOF IT!LETS GET RIGHT TO 13ACTION NEWS REPORTER JOEBARTELS..LIVE ON TOSHIBA PLAZA..JUST OUTSIDE..

T-MOBILE ARENA..JOE..

IT WAS ABSOLUTELYELECTRIC INSIDE...THAT SAME ENERGY SPILLINGOUTSIDE..FANS SO EXCITED TO SEE AHAT TRICK..AND FOR THE VEGAS GOLDENKNIGHTS..TO TAKE THIS SERIES ANDADVANCE!IT WAS INCREDIBLE IT WASINCREDIBLE IT WAS A GREAT GAME.""I SAT DOWN I LIKE FIVE SECONDSLATER I WAS UP OUT OF MY SEATSCREAMING HOPING FOR ANOTHERGOAL!""THIS IS THE ONLY DREAM THIS ISIT THIS IS THE GOAL IT’S THE CUPOR BUST."IT WAS AWESOME GAME SEVENKNIGHTS WIN GOING ON THE SECONDROUND WE’RE COMING FOR YOUCOLORADO!""OK FIRST OF ALL, OK YOU CANLEAVE SHOULDN’T OF HAPPENED BY IKNOW I’M SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS.

""GO NIGHTS GO!""WOOOOOO!""IT WAS PHENOMENAL IT WASLITERALLY THE BEST ATMOSPHERE IHAVE EVER EXPERIENCED.

"THAT’S JUST A TASTE OF THEEXCITEMENT WE SAW COMING FROMFANS..AFTER THIS ABSOLUTELYELECTRIC ATMOSPHERE..YOU SAW A FEW WILD FANS..LEAVING DISAPPOINTED..BUT THE VEGAS GOLDENKNIGHTS..AND THEIR FANS..LOOKING FORWARD TO THENEXT ROUND!FANS ARE ALSO GETTINGEXCITED..

TO GET T-MOBILE BACKTO MAX CAPACITY..OR ABOUT 18 THOUSANDSTRONG..CHEERING ON THE KNIGHTS!REPORTING LIVE JOE BARTE