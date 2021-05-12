Vegas Born Indoor Football League team coming to Henderson in 2022

Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley and Dollar Loan Center CEO Chuck Brennan say they are bringing an Indoor Football League expansion franchise to Henderson.

TODAY VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTSOWNER BILL FOLEY AND THE C-E-OOF THE DOLLAR LOAN CENTERANNOUNCED THEY ARE BRINGING ANINDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE EXPANSIONTEAM TO HENDERSON.13 ACTION NEWS ANCHOR...JAKI KOSTECK.... IS OUTSIDE.....OF THE DOLLAR LOAN CENTER WITHMORE... ABOUT WHAT THISMEANS.... FOR OUR VALLEY.JAKI....TRICIA AND TODD, IT MEANS NEXTSPRING, YOU'LL BE ABLE TO COMEHERE TO HENDERSON TO WATCH AVEGAS BORN ARENA FOOTBALL TEAMIN ACTION.

THE DOLLAR LOANCENTER IS STILL UNDERCONSTRUCTION AND THEY SAID THEFOOTBALL TEAM WILL ACTUALLY BETHE FIRST TEAM TO PLAY IN THEARENA, NOT THE HENDERSON SILVERKNIGHTS.

AND BILL FOLEY MADE ITCLEAR TODAY...THESE GAMES WILLBE FAMILY FRIENDLY AND TICKETSWILL BE AFFORDABLE."The guys are almost fallingright into the stands.

They’recatching a ball and they’reright into the first row so it’sreally fun."Vegas Golden Knights owner BillFoley has only been to oneindoor football league game buthe is sold.

One selling pointfor fans is he says tickets willbe affordable."This is not going to be anexpensive ticket.

This is goingto be a little bit less than theSilver Knights charge for theirtickets."As for the name of the team,colors, logo - Foley sayseverything has been chosen andit will be in line with theKnights branding...which rulesone name OUT."It will not be the Rat Pack."(laughs)The IFL team’s co-owner ChuckBrennan says the timing couldn’tbe better in terms of when thearena will be complete andyearly scheduling with theSilver Knights."The season actually startsright after we’re going to bedone.

We’re going to be done inlate February and the seasonactually starts in March andApril so we’re going to be thefirst sporting events in thisvenue at the Dollar LoanCenter."And if Bill Foley has it hisway, the Las Vegas Aces wouldbecome the third team to callthe Dollar Loan Center home."We’ve made a proposal to himand we hope that he would bringthe Aces here.

It’s going to bea great venue.

He kind of has toget ready, get going becausehe’s got to build out somelocker rooms but we have thespace."WE ASKED BILL FOLEY ABOUT THATTODAY AND HE SAID HE’S NOT A BIGBASEBALL FAN BUT HE SAID ITWOULD BE TOO BAD IF THE LASVEGAS AVIATORS HAD TO LEAVE TOWNBECAUSE OF THE RULE THAT MLB ANDTRIPLE A TEAMS CAN’T BE IN THESAME CITY.

HE SAYS HE’S ABOUTTHE MLS COMING HERE, WHICH WEKNOW HE’S PUSHED FOR IN THEPAST.JACKIE... WE’RE ALSOHEARING THE OAKLAND A’S ..

ARELOOKING TO MOVE AND LAS VEGASCOULD BE HIGH ON THEIR LIST.