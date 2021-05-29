Smerconish calls out the politics of Covid-19 origin theories

CNN’s Michael Smerconish discusses the political reaction to new questions about Covid-19’s origin after a report found that researchers at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology fell ill in November 2019, about a month earlier than China had reported to WHO that the first patient with Covid-like symptoms was recorded.
Origin of COVID poisoned by politics
Bleacher Report AOL
Michael Smerconish discusses why we need to care about whether Coronavirus began by jumping naturally from wildlife to people or..