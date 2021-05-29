Smerconish calls out the politics of Covid-19 origin theories
Smerconish calls out the politics of Covid-19 origin theories

CNN’s Michael Smerconish discusses the political reaction to new questions about Covid-19’s origin after a report found that researchers at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology fell ill in November 2019, about a month earlier than China had reported to WHO that the first patient with Covid-like symptoms was recorded.