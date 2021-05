Revellers hit the beer gardens in Birmingham, England as temperatures soar

Revellers party in beer gardens as temperatures soared to their mid 20’s in Birmingham, England on May 29.

People enjoyed themselves in the large outdoor area of Luna Springs in the Digbeth district of the city with other party-goers taking to roof-top gardens.

Thousands are expected to take to the streets tonight and Sunday evening as hot weather bathes the Bank Holiday weekend.