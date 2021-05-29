Scuffles at the Westfield Shopping Centre in West London as anti-vaccine protesters make entry
Footage of anti-vaccine and anti-lockdown protesters being forced back by police officers wielding batons as demonstrators tried to make entry to the Westfield Shopping Centre in Shepherd's Bush, West London today (May 29).
Met Police have now closed the centre as a result of the protest.