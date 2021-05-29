Madagascar Escape 2 Africa Movie Clip - Nana Attacks

Madagascar Escape 2 Africa Movie Clip - Nana Attacks - Alex (Ben Stiller) runs afoul his nemesis: Nana (Elisa Gabrielli).

Plot synopsis: Alex (Ben Stiller), Morty (Chris Rock) and other zoo animals find a way to escape from Madagascar when the penguins reassemble a wrecked airplane.

The precariously repaired craft stays airborne just long enough to make it to the African continent.

There the New Yorkers encounter members of their own species for the first time.

Africa proves to be a wild place, but Alex and company wonder if it is better than their Central Park home.

Cast: Ben Stiller, Chris Rock, David Schwimmer, Elisa Gabrielli, Jada Pinkett Smith