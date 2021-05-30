More Than 37 Million Americans Expected To Travel 50 Miles Or More For Memorial Day Weekend

As coronavirus cases drop, restrictions continue to loosen.
It comes as Americans are traveling for the Memorial Day holiday weekend in numbers not seen since the pandemic began; Michael George reports for CBS2.
More than 37 million people are expected to travel 50 or more miles away from home between May 27 and May 31, AAA said.
Travel is up this Memorial Day weekend as more people return to normal life. WBZ-TV's Lisa Gresci reports.