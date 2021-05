Telangana: 10 hospitals' licences to treat COVID-19 patients cancelled| Oneindia News

Complaints over excessive billing, mismanagement has led to cancellation of 10 Telangana hospitals' licences to treat COVID-19 patients.

The Office of Director of Public Health and Family Welfare of Telangana on Saturday also issued notices to 79 hospitals after it received 115 complaints over the issue.

