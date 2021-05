Stellantis Spotlight May 28, 2021

"Stellantis Spotlight" is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at Stellantis.

The top stories for the week ending May 28, 2021, include Dodge joining the LEGO Speed Champions series, two new bee hives at the North American headquarters campus and a runner-up NHRA finish for Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Funny Car pilot Ron Capps.