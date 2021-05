Stellantis Spotlight May 21, 2021

"Stellantis Spotlight" is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at Stellantis.

The top stories for the week ending May 21, 2021, include a joint venture with Foxconn to develop breakthrough digital cockpits; the winner of this year’s Drive For Design competition is revealed; and the Jeep® Wrangler is a best value winner in Canada for the third time.