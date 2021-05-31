Speeding car hits traffic policeman at intersection in central India

A traffic policeman was almost run over by a speeding car on Sunday (May 30) at a roadblock in central India.

CCTV footage shows the officer manning the COVID-19 inspection point in Madhya Pradesh when the driver of a black car ignored the stop signs and drove straight at him.

The officer, named as Prabhat Tiwari, was knocked to the ground but avoided injury.

Officers chased after the vehicle but they managed to get away.