More than 60% of eligible Coloradans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

The Colorado Department of Health and Environment announced Saturday that more than 3 million Coloradans, more than 60.7% of those eligible, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 2.5 million people fully immunized.
The first $1M drawing for vaccinated Coloradans will be announced Friday. Here’s how it’s going to work.
KOAA - Southern Colorado
The name of the Coloradan who’ll receive the first $1 million just for getting the COVID-19 vaccine has already been drawn. On..