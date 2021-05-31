More than 60% of eligible Coloradans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine
More than 60% of eligible Coloradans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

The Colorado Department of Health and Environment announced Saturday that more than 3 million Coloradans, more than 60.7% of those eligible, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 2.5 million people fully immunized.