New COVID-19 strain hits Clark County

AS STATE LEADERS SCRAMBLETO GET NEVADANS VACCINATED -HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE CONCERNEDABOUT A NEW STRAIN OF COVID-19ENTERING CLARK COUNTY.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTERRACHEL MOORE EXPLAINS HOW THISCOULD IMPACT NEVADA'SVACCINATION GOAL.DAVE-KALYNA - THIS NEW VARIANTOF COVID-19 IS A STRAIN FIRSTDISCOVERED IN INDIA - AND IS NOWIN CLARK COUNTY - AND THE WORLDHEALTH ORGANIZATION BELIEVESTHAT THIS STRAIN COULD SPREADMORE FASTER AND EASIER THAN WHATWE'RE DEALING WITH NOW.HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY A WOMAN INHER 20S BECAME INFECTED WITHTHIS NEW STRAIN - EVEN THOUGHSHE SAYS SHE HAD NOT TRAVELEDANYWHERE.SHE HAS NOT BEEN HOSPITALIZEDNOR HAS SHE RECIEVED THECOVID-19 VACCINE.THIS NEW VARIANT COULD CREATEPROBLEMS AS LOCAL LEADERS WEREHOPING LAS VEGAS COULD RE-OPENBY JUNE 1ST.SIXTY PERCENT OF THE POPULATIONNEEDS AT LEAST ONE DOSE OF THEVACCINE BY THAT TIME - AND RIGHTNOW THE COUNTY IS ATFOURTY-SEVEN PERCENT.We also set these when peoplewere getting vaccine a lot morefrequently.

So it is going to bea challenge to hit thosearbirtray deadlies.

So it is going to bea challenge to hit thosearbirtray deadlies. That we setfor ourselves.BECAUSE OF THE DECLINE OFRESIDENTS GETTING THE VACCINE -HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE BOOSTINGTHEIR EFFORTS TO EDUCATE ANDCONTACT MORE INDIVIDUALS - WHICHINCLUDES OPENING MOREVACCINATION SITES LIKE THE ONEAT TEXAS STATION.THEY ALSO SAY THAT SOON 12 TO 15YEAR OLDS WILL POTENTIALLY BEABLE TO GET THE VACCINE SOON ANDTHAT SHOULD HELP NEVADA REACHITS GOAL.AS FOR NOW -CLARK COUNTY OFFICIALS SAY THATTHEY ARE MONITORING THE NUMBERSAND WILL RE-EVALUATE OURPROGRESS BY THE END OF MAY.