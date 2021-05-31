Extraordinary moment US man PETS wild whales surrounding his boat

This is the extraordinary moment a US man petted wild whales surrounding his boat in Mexico.

Jonathan Weiss from Columbus, Ohio, travelled to Guerrero Negro in Baja, Mexico with his friends, hoping to see grey whales.

Photos and a video from the scene, which were taken at the end of February 2021 and later shared on social media, show the group surrounded by the animals.

One of the grey whales calves even decided to go in for a cuddle allowing Weiss to stroke it for several seconds.

“We had up to 11-12 greys pushing us around for over an hour,” said Weiss, a gym owner and pro-athlete trainer.

“The mothers would push their calves up to us to encounter us to teach them that we are welcome and safe to interact with," he added.

“It’s pretty incredible how a 40-50 ft long 40-tonne animal can be so gentle,” he concluded.