Hundreds of people flock to Birmingham park - leaving it with piles of rubbish

Shocking footage shows piles of dumped rubbish after hundreds of people flocked to parks to enjoy the Bank Holiday sunshine.

Dozens of carrier bags could be seen discarded across fields and piled next to bins after selfish revellers left behind their trash at Birmingham's Cannon Hill Park.

Members of the public descended on the beauty spot to soak up the 23c temperatures for the first public holiday since national lockdown rules were relaxed on May 17.

But many refused to take their rubbish with them after enjoying the scorching sunshine leading to a large scale clean-up operation.