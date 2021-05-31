A calf born with TWO HEADS is seen as "God's gift" by Indian villagers and will end Covid-19

Hundreds of people have started praying to a newborn COW to end the Covid-19 pandemic - after the calf was born with two HEADS.The bizarre-looking animal was born on May 21 sporting two conjoined heads, both fully formed - meaning the calf has four eyes and two mouths.And in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the new Indian variant spreading rapidly, residents in Katihar village, in Bihar, East India, see the cow as a 'diety' of welfare.Hundreds of people from the village, which has a population of over 5,000, have been flocking to visit the calf, and praying to the animal to bring an end to coronavirus.Villagers have branded the cow "God's gift", and believe it to be a reincarnation of the Indian gods Lord Vishnu or Lord Lakshmi.And one woman in the village, Sanju Devi, says she worships the cow every day in a bid to "get rid" of coronavirus.The calf is currently unable to drink milk on its own, and is being fed milk from a bottle.