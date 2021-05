Two people are hospitalized and 4 pets are dead after a fire on Sunday afternoon.

CALLING CRIME STOPPERS.TWO PEOPLE ARE IN THEHOSPITAL AND ONE IS FIGHTING TOLIVE AFTER A FIRE IN THENORTHEAST.THE FIRE HAPPENED NEARBONANZA AND EASTERN.FIREFIGHTERS SAY ONE OFTHE VICTIMS WAS BED-RIDDEN ANDFOUR PETS DIED.NO WORD ON THE CAUSE.DAMAGE IS ESTIMATED AT