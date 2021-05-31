Applause for 'flower man of Islington' after stabbing death

Applause broke out at a vigil for a stabbing victim who was known as the “flower man of Islington”.
Tony Eastlake, 55, died from a knife wound after being attacked in Islington, north London, on Saturday just before 5.30pm.
Applause broke out at a vigil for a stabbing victim who was known as the “flower man of Islington”.
Tony Eastlake, 55, died from a knife wound after being attacked in Islington, north London, on Saturday just before 5.30pm.
Loud applause broke out at a vigil for a stabbing victim who was known as the “flower man of Islington”.