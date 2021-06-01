Watertown Police Sergeant Jeff Pugliese, Who Took Down Marathon Bomber Tamerlan Tsarnaev, Retires
Watertown Police Sergeant Jeff Pugliese, Who Took Down Marathon Bomber Tamerlan Tsarnaev, Retires

Watertown Police Sergeant Jeff Pugliese says he loves his job today as much as he did when he joined the force 41 years ago.

WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes reports.