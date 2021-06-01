Love It Was Not Movie

Love It Was Not Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Love, It Was Not is a tragic love story between a prisoner and a Nazi.

Beautiful and full of life, Helena Citron, is taken to Auschwitz as a young woman, and soon finds unlikely solace under the protection of Franz Wunsch, a high-ranking SS officer who falls in love with her and her magnetic singing voice.

Risking execution if caught, they went on with their forbidden relationship until the war ended and the camp was liberated.

Thirty years later, a letter arrives from Wunsch's wife asking Helena to “return the favor”– testify on Wunsch's behalf.

Faced with an impossible decision, Helena must choose.

Will she help the man who brutalized so many lives, but saved hers?