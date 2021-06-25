Australian woman bullied for ‘sounding like a man’ finds peace after being compared to CHER

Questioning my gender, and I just think that's disgusting. "It's not any of your business. "I remember this one time these boys who absolutely hated me - obviously for my voice - they had fruit and they piffed it at me, and then to make matters worse they took a two-litre bottle of water and - with the teacher right there, who did nothing about it - they poured the whole bottle of water over my head. ''I felt humiliated and was already so shy that I couldn't cope - I just had to leave the room." Charlotte ended up leaving that school after the incident, and went on to drop out of multiple schools due to bullying and it's affects on her mental health. "For about two or three years, from the age of 17 to nearly 20, I would sit in my room and do nothing," Charlotte said. "I'd sit in the corner of my room, no one could get me out of the house, the only person was my nan who is literally my best friend. "She helped me through a lot - it was the hardest years of my life. "Even not being at school I still got the online trolls - it would never leave me. "People made edits of photos of me and put captions saying I was a man and things - it was awful." She even found that her depression made her voice get deeper. "When I was sad and upset it just got worse and deeper which made things even harder. ''I ended up losing years of my life just because my voice was different from the other girls,'' she said. But things turned around when she started doing YouTube videos in a bid to get her life back and show that she was happy with how she sounded - but was picked on and bullied online for doing those as well. Charlotte now shares videos on her TikTok, which have up to 4.6million views, about what it's been like to be bullied for being "different" and to see if other people could relate to her life experiences. She has been overwhelmed by the positive response to her videos - which have reached over four million people, including some of the bullies who made her life hell. She has received messages from former bullies claiming they only bullied her to avoid getting bullied themselves - comments she says she cannot understand and can forgive but not forget. "I feel so supported now - despite the negative comments I still get," Charlotte said. "I've learnt to ignore them, because if you react, you're giving them what they want." Charlotte is regularly compared to Cher, who also has a distinctive lower voice, a comparison which she is more than happy to accept. "I love her, she's one of my inspirations," she said. "It's insane that people think I sound like her, and they ask if I can sing like her - but I only sing in the shower!" She hopes her honesty online will help others who find themselves being bullied for being different and inspire them to be proud of who they are, just as she has learned to be. "It doesn't matter what you sound like or what you look like - it's about who you are as a person. "I'm finally happy and not trying to change who I am just to fit other people's ideas of what's 'normal'."

