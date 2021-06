Authorities in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh have launched an investigation after a video came to light appearing to show people washing used personal protective equipment (PPE) so that it

Authorities in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh have launched an investigation after a video came to light appearing to show people washing used personal protective equipment (PPE) so that it could be resold.

The footage filmed in Badkhera in Satna district on May 26 appeared to show workers washing suits, gloves and face masks at a bio-medical waste disposal unit.

The laundered items could be seen in the clip in bundles, apparently ready for re-sale.

According to Indian guidelines, all PPE items should be disposed of after use.