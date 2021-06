Karan Mehra, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor booked for domestic abuse | Oneindia News

Karan Mehra, who is remembered for his role in the Hindi Television series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has been arrested for domestic violence.

His wife and actor Nisha Rawal lodged a complaint in Mumbai's Goregaon last night.

#KaranMehra #NishaRawal #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai