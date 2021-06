Rakhi Sawant Reacts to Karan Mehra- Nisha Rawal controversy

: Actress Rakhi Sawant has reacted to the ongoing controversy between "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" actor Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal.

Rakhi expressed her shock over the developments and said that she no longer believes in love and institution of marriage.

