Paul Walker’s 1994 Supra From 'The Fast & Furious' Is Heading To Auction

Paul Walker's iconic orange car from the Fast and Furious movies is heading to auction.

The iconic 1994 Toyota Supra appeared in the 2001 film "The Fast and the Furious".

The vehicle is one of the headlining lots at auction house Barrett-Jackson’s annual auction which is taking place June 17-19 in Sin City, Las Vegas.

The neon orange sports car is one of the franchise’s most iconic vehicles due to its role in one of the most famous scenes from the original Fast and the Furious.

The car was used for both interior and exterior shots during the filming of the first entry in the long-running series.

Although it was given a makeover for the second movie, it’s since been returned to its original glory.

A stunt car from the first film that was also a 1994 Toyota Supra managed to sell for $185,000 at a previous auction.

The car will be up for sale with no reserve.