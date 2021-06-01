Man, 29, arrested on suspicion of murdering woman and boy

Police have arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of murdering a woman and child and injuring a police officer.Daniel Boulton was detained by Lincolnshire Police at around midday on Tuesday after a 26-year-old woman and a nine-year-old boy were stabbed to death in High Holme Road, Louth, at around 8.29pm on Monday.The force said both victims had suffered multiple stab wounds, and a knife believed to have been used to inflict the injuries was recovered.Another child was found unharmed at the property and is being looked after, police said.