Man, 29, arrested on suspicion of murdering woman and boy

Police have arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of murdering a woman and child and injuring a police officer.Daniel Boulton was detained by Lincolnshire Police at around midday on Tuesday after a 26-year-old woman and a nine-year-old boy were stabbed to death in High Holme Road, Louth, at around 8.29pm on Monday.The force said both victims had suffered multiple stab wounds, and a knife believed to have been used to inflict the injuries was recovered.Another child was found unharmed at the property and is being looked after, police said.
Man arrested on suspicion of murdering woman and boy
Hull Daily Mail
An off-duty Lincolnshire Police officer was also injured