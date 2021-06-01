Experts Say These Are the COVID-Caused Changes You’ll See on Cruise Ships

In April 2020, the CDC issued a “no-sail order,” which required all cruise ships to suspend operations.

That order was extended and tweaked as the COVID-19 pandemic went on.

Now, cruise ships are allowed to set sail again, but with a number of COVID-caused rules and restrictions.

Here are 10 changes that experts say you’ll see aboard cruise ships if you decide to sail this summer.

1.

Face masks required in public spaces, at events and during shows.

2.

Reduced shore excursion options.

3.

Detailed health screenings before boarding.

4.

Mandatory vaccination requirements.

5.

Enforced social distancing.

6.

No self-serve buffet options.

7.

Guests will be encouraged to use their own bathrooms, not the public ones.

8.

Indoors shows that require reservations or operate on a lottery system for tickets.

.

9.

No more behind-the-scenes tours.

.

10.

Amenities won’t be as readily available and will require reservations