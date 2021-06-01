This church basement is the only structure that survived the Tulsa Race Massacre

All of the Greenwood District was wiped out when a white mob killed hundreds of Black residents and set fire to the streets in 1921, leaving only parts of Vernon A.M.E.
Church.
All of the Greenwood District was wiped out when a white mob killed hundreds of Black residents and set fire to the streets in 1921, leaving only parts of Vernon A.M.E.
Church.
Events included a dedication for the Vernon A.M.E. church in Greenwood, the only Black-owned structure left standing from the Black..
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — On a recent Sunday, Ernestine Alpha Gibbs returned to Vernon African Methodist Episcopal..