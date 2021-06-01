Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Signs Controversial Transgender Athlete Bill Into Law

Florida Gov.
Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law Tuesday that bans transgender girls and women from competing on female high school and college sports teams and he did it on the first day of Pride Month, which celebrates the LGBTQ community.
Florida Gov.
Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law Tuesday that bans transgender girls and women from competing on female high school and college sports teams and he did it on the first day of Pride Month, which celebrates the LGBTQ community.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shows clip of transgender athlete
It’s been just a few days since Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the state’s new big tech social media law, but already its being..