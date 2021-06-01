Euro 2020: England's final 26-man squad

Jesse Lingard, James Ward-Prowse and Ollie Watkins were among the six names cut from Gareth Southgate’s Euros squad as Trent Alexander-Arnold got the nod.The Three Lions boss last week made the decision to name a provisional 33-man squad rather than his final 26-strong selection due to players’ injury concerns and continental cup final commitments.
England's 26-man squad for Euros revealed
Sky Sports UK
Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett reveals the 26-man England squad Gareth Southgate has selected for Euro 2020.