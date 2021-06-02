Batman The Long Halloween Part One Movie Clip - Car Chase

Batman The Long Halloween Part One Movie Clip - Car Chase - Batman (voiced by Jensen Ackles) speeds the Batmobile through the streets of Gotham City in hot pursuit of mobster Mickey Chen (Gary Chun) in this all-new clip from Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One.

The clip also includes Police Captain James Gordon (Billy Burke), police officer Pearce (Gary LeRoi Gray) and Bruce Wayne’s butler Alfred (Alastair Duncan).

Produced by Warner Bros.

Animation, DC and Warner Bros.

Home Entertainment, the all-new feature-length animated film arrives on Digital & Blu-ray on June 22, 2021.