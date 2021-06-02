Matthew Perry and Molly Hurwitz Call It Quits

Perry told 'People' that he's no longer engaged to Hurwitz.

Sometimes things just don’t work out and this is one of them.

I wish Molly the best, Matthew Perry, to 'People'.

Perry, 51, and Hurwitz, 29, got engaged in November of 2020.

Their breakup comes as fans expressed their concerns about Perry's health following his appearance on 'Friends: The Reunion' on HBO Max.

His speech was noticeably slurred, but a source tells 'The Sun' this was due to the star recently undergoing dental work.

Matthew turned up to the reunion [in April] and members of his team said that he had an emergency tooth procedure that day, Source, to 'The Sun'.

Obviously no one wants to film after a procedure, but it happened, Source, to 'The Sun'.

The source asserted that Perry remains sober