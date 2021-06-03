The Boss Baby Family Business

The Boss Baby Family Business Film - New trailer - In the sequel to DreamWorks Animation's Oscar-nominated blockbuster comedy, the Templeton brothers -- Tim (James Marsden) and his Boss Baby little bro Ted (Alec Baldwin) -- have become adults and drifted away from each other.

Tim is now a married stay-at-home dad.

Ted is a hedge fund CEO.

But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again … and inspire a new family business... directed by Tom McGrath starring Alec Baldwin, James Marsden, Amy Sedaris, Jeff Goldblum, Ariana Greenblatt, Eva Longoria, Jimmy Kimmel, Lisa Kudrow release date July 2, 2021 (in theaters and on PeacockTV)