A Million Little Things S03E17 - A Million Little Things S03E18 Justice - Season Finale

A Million Little Things 3x17 "Justice: Part 1" & 3x18 "Justice: Part 2" Promo Trailer HD - Sophie seeks justice for her trauma, and Maggie forces Gary to take a hard look at himself and his relationships.

Meanwhile, Eddie goes to extreme measures to fight for his family, and Rome and Regina make big changes for their future on the two-hour season finale of “A Million Little Things,” Wednesday, June 9th on ABC.

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

A Million Little Things 3x18 "Justice: Part 2" - Sophie seeks justice for her trauma, and Maggie forces Gary to take a hard look at himself and his relationships.

Meanwhile, Eddie goes to extreme measures to fight for his family, and Rome and Regina make big changes for their future on the two-hour season finale of “A Million Little Things,” Wednesday, June 9th on ABC.

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.