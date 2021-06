Vinod Dua sedition case | 'Journalists entitled to protection on sedition ' | Oneindia News

The Supreme Court Thursday quashed the sedition case registered against veteran journalist Vinod Dua in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

"Every journalist will be entitled to the protection under Kedar Nath Singh (sedition) judgment," the Court ordered.

