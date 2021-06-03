Some restaurants charging more as food prices soar

Groceries are costing more now than they were a year ago, and some restaurants are charging more because of the rise in food costs to make ends meet.

IN THE END, IT'SGOING TO EITHER BE YOUR WALLETOR YOUR STOMACH THAT'S EMPTY.Kristen Bailey/Owner, Sweets &Meats "our food coststypically are roughly around$2500 twice a week.

So we getdeliveries on Mondays andThursdays, our bill this weekwas $4800 just for ourMondaydelivery."SWEETS AND MEATSOWNER KRISTEN BAILEY SAYS PARTOF THAT IS AN INCREASE INSALES, SHE'S ORDERING MOREFOOD, BUT MOST OF IT IS ANINCREASE IN FOOD COSTS.Kristen "chicken alone is up42%.

Ribs are up over $4 apound right noKRISTEN SAYSTHEY'VE HAD TO GET CREATIVE --MAKING THINGS THAT ARE ON SALETHAT WEEK.

Kristen "weactually had a hot brown,Kentucky hot brown usingsmoked turkey, turkey priceswere great"KRISTEN IS BEING UPFRONT WITH HER CUSTOMERS...:38-:48 Kristen Bailey/Owner,Sweets & Meats "we have tohave those difficultconversations, I'm sorry Iused to charge $12 and now I'mcharging $15, I just can'tphysically do that, I can'tafford to that, I would go outof business"THESE ARE THEFIRST PRICE INCREASES SINCETHEY OPENED IN...Kristen "wewent up $2 on our meals, $1 onour sandwiches, $0.50 ondesserts and sides and oucustomers were very supportiveof that.

They said they werehappy to pay the price,they're happy to make thedrive to come support us, theysee the value we provide,everything is cooked fromscratch using family recipes."BUT THERE'S SOME THINGSKRISTEN JUST CAN'T JUSTIFYBUYING...Kristen "chickenwings are hard to come by"Kristen "we won't even havechicken wings on our menu thisyear.

And the cost is justenormous for a chicken wing,I'd be paying people to eatwings at this point"ScottyBerens/Head Chef, DeadlowBrewing "we paid $79 for acase of chickewings lastyear, right now we're paying$160"SCOTTY BERENS - HEAD CHEFAT DEADLOW BREWING SAYS THEYHAVE TROUBLE EVERY WEEKGETTING ENOUGH WINGS.1:31-1:38ScottyBerens/Head Chef,Deadlow Brewing "we go throughabout, I don't know 20, 40 lbscases.

So 800 pounds""when weare doing that many chickenwings and we can't get them,yeah I think we ran out ofchicken wings one day"THEWINGS ARE MARINATED,BAKED ANDTHEN FRIED.

THE PROCESS TAKES2.5 DAYS - WHICH IS WHYEVERYONE WANTS THEM.

BERENSSAYS THEY HAVEN'T RAISEDPRICES YET, BUT THEY'RE GOINGTO HAVE TO SOON.

"i hate tocompare chicken to lobster butright now where the prices aregoing out, that's what youhave to do.

You can't get themand the prices rise, what doyou do for lobster?

You raisethe price, you put marketprice on your menu.

It's sadthat we have to revert to thisfor chicken wings, but it iswhatitis"KRISTEN SAYS HER OTHER BIGCHALLENGE IS PAYING EVERYONE -THEY'VE BEEN SO BUSY WITH FOODTRUCK BUSINESS THAT SHE'SPAYING OUT A TON OF OVERTIMETO STAY AFLOAT.

SHE'S HIRING -HAD 30 PEOPLE APPLY BUTLITERALLY ONLY 1 PERSON SHOWEDUP FOR AN INTERVIEW.

