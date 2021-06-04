LAST MEAL Documentary Movie

LAST MEAL Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: This documentary hybrid interrogates capital punishment through death row inmates’ final meal requests.

Through mesmerizing cinematography, food becomes a larger than life symbol to explore the life and crimes of incarcerated individuals sentenced to death.

This captivating film unveils the neglected truths of execution and legal justice.

Narrated by actor Hugh Ross (Narrator of The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford).

Tribeca Film Festival 2021.

Marcus McKenzie and Daniel Principe are an award-winning Australian filmmaking team working under the moniker Cinemâché.

Shifting between the worlds of narrative and documentary storytelling, their work spans both film and television.