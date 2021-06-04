Former Johnson County sheriff's deputy charged with rape

THANK YOU FORWATCHING ON T-V ANDYOUR FAVORITESTREAMING DEVICE.FIRST TONIGHT -- AN I-TEAM INVESTIGATION -- ASA FORMER JOHNSONCOUNTY DEPUTY NOWFACES RAPE CHARGES.THIS IS CHAD EDWARDJENNINGSHE WAS BOOKED INTO THEJOHNSON COUNTY JAILTHIS AFTERNOON ANDLATER BONDED OUTTHE ALLEGED RAPEHAPPENED WHILE HE WASAN EMPLOYEE OF THESHERIFF'S OFFICE.THE CHARGES COMEAFTER I-TEAM REPORTERCAT REID REACHED OUTTO THE DISTRICTATTORNEY'S OFFICEABOUT THIS CASESHE JOINS US NOW IN THENEWSROOMCAT.FOR SEVERAL MONTHS,I'VE BEEN TALKING TO THEWOMAN WHO SAYS CHADJENNINGS RAPED HERLAST MAY.FOR HER-IT HAS BEEN AGRUELING YEAR-LONGWAIT FOR CHARGESNOW, BECAUSE SHES THEVICTIM OF SEXUALASSAULT- WE WILL NOT BESHOWING HER FACE ORSHARING HER NAME WITHYOU.THAT'S WHY YOU'LL SEEBLURREIMAGES.FOR THE PURPOSES OFTHIS PIECE, WE'LL CALLHER SARAHAND THIS IS HER STORYFOR SARAH- CARING FOROTHERS COMESNATURALLYIT'S WHY SHE BECAME ANURSE MIDWEAND DECIDED TO BETRAINED AS A SEXUALASSAULT NURSE EXAMINERComing in and taking care ofwomen who had beensexually assaulted was reallypowerful and really meaningfulto meCat Reid- did you ever think you wouldnd yourself in the middle ofone of these cases?Sarah-absolutely not, and I think myperception was had I everfound myself in a case that Ihad been well trained enoughto recognize the pattern ofshame that occursimmediately after somethinghappensBUT SARAH SAYS TRAUMABLINDED HER- FROMPROCESSING THE EVENTSOF MAY 1ST, 2020- WHENSHE ALLEGES SHE WASRAPEDCHAD JENNINGS WASCHARGED THURSDAY WITHRAPE AND AGGRAVATEDSODOMY FOR AN INCIDENTTHAT OCCURRED ON MAY1STLIKE MANY VICTIMS- SARAHTOLD US SHE FIRSTTHOUGHT WHATHAPPENED TO HER WASHER FAULTSarah-I really only blamed myselfwithout recognition that this isa pattern that women gothrough when they aresexually assaulted by anacquaintanceAFTER TALKING TO ATHERAPIST, SHE DECIDEDTO TELL HER FIANCE WHATHAPPENEDIT WAS TEN DAYS LATERDavid-I said you need to report this.It doesn't matter who it was, itcould have been a stranger onthe couch, you need to reportthis-SARAH SAYS THE NIGHTSHE TOLD DAVID, SHEREPORTED THE RAPE TOTHE JOHNSON COUNTYERIFF'S OFFICEA SPOKESMAN FOR THEDEPARTMENT CONFIRMSOLATHE POLICE TOOKOVER THE INVESTIGATIONBUT AFTER TALKING TODETECTIVES, SARAH SAYSSHE DIDN'T HEARANYTHINGSarah-we have not heard about thestatus of the case other than itwas completed and presentedto the district attorneyA SPOKESMAN FOR THEDA'S OFFICE SAYS THEYGOT THE CASE FILE ONJUNE 11, 2020FOR MONTHS, SARAHWAITED FOR NEWSCat-how does that ma you feel?Sarah-Frustratedyou know.

And isaid frothe beginning I knowhow these cases go.

I knew itwas going to be he said/shesaid, but I felt strongly areportneeded to be made.

Becausesxual predators will repeattheir crime, and I wanted areport there in case this everhappened to anotherindividualAFTER NOT HEARING FROMTHE DA'S OFFICE FORNEARLY A YEAR, SARAHSAYS SHE GOT A CALLIT CAME AFTER THE I-TEAMREACHED OUT TO INQUIREABOUT CHARGES IN THECASETHAT WAS TWO WEEKSAGOSARAH AND HER FIANCESAY THEY'RE THANKFULFOR THIS STEP FORWARDIN THE CASECat-Why was it worth it to you tostill come forward in a verypublic way?Sarah-this is our opportunity for thisstory to be told, and I have anopportunity to tell this storythat a vast majority of sexualassault victims don;t have.And I didn't want it to gounheard, because I know I'mnot the only one whoexperiences thisTHERE IS A LOT MORE TOUNPACK WITH THIS STORY-AND WE ARE GOING TOCONTINUE FOLLOWING IT.LAST WEEK WE PUT IN ARECORDS REQUEST TOTHE JOHNSON COUNTYSHERIFF'S OFFICE FOR ALLOF THE DOCUMENTSRELATED TO THIS CASE.ALSO- ONCE HE BONDEDOUT OF JAIL- WE TRIEDCALLING JENNINGSTONIGHT, BUT OURMESSAGES WEREN'TRETURNED.HE'LL APPEAR IN COURTON JULY 1ST.THE DA'S OFFICEDECLINED TO COMMENTTONIGHTFOR THE I-TE