All-new Renault Kangoo Driving Video

With the third generation of the Kangoo, Renault is redefining the concept of the station wagon.

Just as the first Kangoo set new standards for the then still young vehicle segment over 20 years ago, the current edition also has a wealth of innovations that continue the Kangoo's role as a pioneer in its class.

The new Kangoo stands out from the competition with its high-quality design, modern driver assistance systems in series, networked on-board infotainment and exemplary space.

