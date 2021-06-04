I Just Bet $100K On A Game - But Will I Win? | BLING LIFE

MAKING hundreds of thousands of dollars a day comes naturally for a sports bettor who calls himself the “sports betting king”.

‘Mazi VS’ is literally giving the Las Vegas sports books a run for their money with huge six-figure bets that have made him a legend in betting circles.

The 29-year-old regularly places $100,000 or more on sports games, and says he’s made millions from his betting career – recently making $4 million in just two weeks.

He told Truly: “I’m definitely the biggest sports bettor in Vegas.

In the last year alone, I’ve bet over $13 million and easily made eight or nine million dollars profit.

It’s like this: when you go to Paris, you’ve got to see the Eiffel Tower.

When you go to New York you want to see the statue of Liberty.

When you come to Vegas, you got to see me, the sports betting king.” Mazi, who has been betting professionally for four years, has thus far acquired a $4 million Vegas home alongside a fleet of high-end cars including a Lamborghini Huracan and a Rolls Royce Wraith.

He gained media attention in November 2020 when he dropped an incredible $500,000 on a New Orleans Saints vs.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers game and won $775,000.

Mazi has also built a long list of clients who pay for his exclusive picks each day through his company ‘Mazi Picks’.

“I have a lot of professional sports clients,” he said.

“I have a lot of entertainers, a lot of rappers.

Pretty much, when anybody comes to Vegas and they want to gamble, they message me.” https://www.instagram.com/mazivs/