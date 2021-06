Trump: I was right about China virus | Dr Fauci's emails pont to 'lab leak' | Oneindia News

Former US pres Donald Trump said in a statement that he was right about the China virus coming from a Wuhan lab, amid America's increasing demand for accountability from china on the origin of the deadly infection that has wiped out lakhs of perople across the world.

Https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eqChmN9yaas #Trump #ChinaVirus #WuhanLab