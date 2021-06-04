Vanessa Bryant Calls Out Nike for ‘Unauthorized’ Shoes Honoring Late Daughter Gianna

Vanessa Bryant Calls Out Nike for ‘Unauthorized’ Shoes Honoring Late Daughter Gianna.

The widow of NBA player Kobe Bryant took to Instagram on June 3 to say Nike's "Mambacita" shoe was not approved to be manufactured or sold.

Bryant had designed the shoes in honor of Gigi, but decided not to sell them after she did not re-sign Kobe’s contract with Nike in April.

The MAMBACITA shoes were not approved to be made in the first place ... I hope these shoes do not get sold, Vanessa Bryant, via Instagram.

Bryant also posted a photo of Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton wearing the shoes in question.

I do not know how someone else has their hands on the shoes I designed for my daughter, Gigi and we don't, Vanessa Bryant, via Instagram.

Nike has not yet responded to the claims