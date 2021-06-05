Skip to main content
Pea-sized hail pelts New York as thunderstorm strikes northeast

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:43s 0 shares 1 views
A severe thunderstorm with strong wind and rain moved into the northeast of the United States on Friday, June 4.

Pea-sized hail was reported in Manhattan and the surrounding area.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @Natatka84.

