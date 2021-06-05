Pea-sized hail pelts New York as thunderstorm strikes northeast

A severe thunderstorm with strong wind and rain moved into the northeast of the United States on Friday, June 4.
Pea-sized hail was reported in Manhattan and the surrounding area.
A severe thunderstorm with strong wind and rain moved into the northeast of the United States on Friday, June 4.
Pea-sized hail was reported in Manhattan and the surrounding area.
A severe thunderstorm with strong wind and rain moved into the northeast of the United States on Friday, June 4.
Pea-sized hail was reported in Manhattan and the surrounding area.
The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @Natatka84.
A severe thunderstorm with strong wind and rain moved into the northeast areas of the United States on Friday, June 4.
As a strong storm moves through the tri-state area on Wednesday, residents on New Your City started their day with a hail storm..