Teen dead, 2 others injured in Glacier County crash

STATE POLICE ARE INVESTIGATINGA FATAL CRASH INVOLVING THREEBLACKFEET TEENS.ACCORDING TO STATE POLICE, THECRASH HAPPENED ON STARR SCHOOLROAD JUST AFTER 11 THURSDAYNIGHT WHEN THE TRUCK THE TEENSWERE IN WENT OFF THE ROAD.A 19 YEAR MALE OLD WAS KILLEDAND A 15 AND 16 YEAR OLDFEMALE WERE INJURED.STATE POLICE SAY AFTER THETRUCK WENT OFF THE ROAD, ITROLLED INTO A FIELD AND HIT AFENCE AND POWER POLE.ALL THREE TEENS WERE NOTWEARING SEAT BELTS AND ALLTHREE WERE EJECTED.SPEED IS BELIEVED TO BE AFACTOR...WHETHER OR NOTALCOHOL WAS A FACTOR IS STILLUNDER INVESTIGATIO